OKLAHOMA CITY — The Fightin' Chicks made a run and fought until the end.
Chickasha boys soccer made their run in the Class 4A playoffs and advanced to the state championship match against the Clinton Red Tornadoes. Chickasha made magic in its run to the title match, but the Red Tornadoes proved to be a worthy adversary in Oklahoma City on Saturday.
The Fightin' Chicks ended their run as the runners-up in Class 4A. A Chickasha goal tied the match at one in the first half, but Clinton scored the final four goals and came away with a 5-1 victory to defend its 2021 state championship.
Clinton scored its first goal relatively early in the first half to go ahead 1-0. But Chickasha kept fighting and tied the match on a Cade Rayburn goal minutes later.
But Clinton took charge from that point, scoring three more goals in the first half and a final goal in the second half to complete the scoring in the match.
Chickasha created chances in the second half and was not too far away from scoring at least a couple more goals in the match. Quentin Mantooth, Zane Zhidov and Rayburn continued to put pressure on Clinton, but the Red Tornadoes managed to come away unscathed in the second half and held Chickasha to just the one goal.
Despite the loss in the finals, Chickasha made a run that the program had not made in quite some time.
The Fightin' Chicks picked up their first postseason victory since 2017 by defeating Elk City in a shootout in the first round this season. They also picked up multiple postseason victories in a season for the first time since 2017.
Following the win over Elk City, Chickasha took down a team that defeated Clinton in the regular season. Chickasha advanced to the semifinals with a 2-1 victory over Harding Charter.
The Fightin' Chicks' final victory of the season came against Holland Hall, and they secured their spot in the state championship match with another victory in a shootout. Chickasha ended the season as the last team from District 4A-2, and they ended the season with an overall record of 14-4.
