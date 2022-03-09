DUNCAN — Chickasha boys soccer is off to a strong start in 2022.
The Fightin' Chicks played their third match of the season Tuesday and came away victorious for the third time in those three matches. Chickasha's three victories have all been by multiple goals.
The Fightin' Chicks opened their season with a big win over the Cordell Blue Devils, and they followed that win up with a win over the OKC Storm. Following that win on Monday, Chickasha traveled to Duncan and picked up a 4-2 victory behind a hat trick from one player.
Zane Zhidov scored three of the team's goals, and he opened up the scoring with a goal in the first half. Duncan recorded an equalizer in the first half, and the two teams were tied 1-1 at halftime of the match.
But Zhidov and Chickasha gained separation in the second half.
Zhidov's third goal gave Chickasha a 3-1 lead over the Demons. Hunter Raasch scored Chickasha's final goal and gave the team a 4-1 advantage before Duncan added the final goal.
Chickasha became the first team to score on Duncan this season, and it handed Duncan its first loss of the season. Duncan was 2-0 before the loss, and it began its season with two shutout victories.
