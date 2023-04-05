The Fightin’ Chicks only needed one ball to enter the goal.
The Chickasha boys hosted Newcastle in a crucial District 4A-1 matchup at Hampton Field in Chickasha on Tuesday, and the Fightin’ Chicks had several chances to score on the Racers. Only one of those chances went in, but that was all Chickasha needed in a 1-0 victory that kept the team unbeaten in district play this season.
It took some clutch goalkeeping and bad luck to keep Chickasha goalless in the first half, but the Fightin’ Chicks were able to score the only goal of the match in the second half. The goal came after a shot ricocheted off the crossbar, and Chickasha had a player in the right place at the right time.
A shot from a good distance away went off the crossbar and happened to find Lucas Tarbox in the box with the opposing keeper coming right at him. But the advantage went to Tarbox, who put the ball past the rushing keeper to give Chickasha the lead for good in the match.
Though Newcastle allowed the one goal, Chickasha had chances to score throughout the match that could have made the score even worse.
Cade Rayburn and Zane Zhidov wreaked havoc on the opposing defense throughout the night. The two players combined for multiple shots that just did not find their way to the goal, but their presence still loomed large throughout the Newcastle defense.
Chickasha is now 4-0 in district play this season, and the Fightin’ Chicks have allowed just one goal in their four district matches. Chickasha has outscored its opponents 8-1 in district play.
Chickasha has won three matches in a row and now has nine wins on the season to go along with a pair of losses and a draw. Chickasha’s two losses came against teams in higher classes.
