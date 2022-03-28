The Fightin' Chicks ended their tournament on a high note.
The Chickasha soccer team completed tournament play in Chickasha by picking up a win in the third-place match. The Fightin' Chicks managed to go 2-1 in the tournament.
The Fightin' Chicks bounced back from a 3-0 semifinal loss to U.S. Grant by picking up a 2-0 win over the Guymon Tigers in the third-place match.
The Fightin' Chicks played their first match of the tournament on Thursday and picked up a 6-0 win over Elgin to advance to the semifinals. Cade Rayburn and Quentin Mantooth each scored multiple goals against Elgin to make up a majority of the scoring.
Chickasha fell in Saturday's semifinal, but the Fightin' Chicks were able to come back from their loss and put pressure on Guymon early in the match. The pressure Chickasha put on Guymon paid off multiple times in the first half, and Chickasha's two goals came before halftime.
Chickasha's first goal came just after a corner kick off the foot of Aaron Clift.
Guymon was unable to clear Clift's corner kick, and the ball managed to find the foot of Guillermo Avila. Avila put the ball in the goal and gave Chickasha a 1-0 lead over the Tigers.
Chickasha scored again in the first half to take its 2-0 lead. Those two goals were enough, and Chickasha's defense was able to keep Guymon from scoring a goal to put up any scoreboard pressure against the Fightin' Chicks.
Rayburn ended up in a race with a Guymon player, and he managed to win that race after a long ball got sent toward the goal. He managed to just get a foot on a ball and put it over the line for another goal in the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.