The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks began their home soccer tournament with a shutout victory.
Chickasha began its home tournament at Hampton Field on Thursday and picked up a victory over the Elgin Owls in the first round. Quentin Mantooth led the way for Chickasha, scoring multiple goals in a 4-0 victory.
Chickasha scored all four goals in the first half.
Mantooth got Chickasha on the board with the team's first goal, and it was not long until Chickasha found itself with a 2-0 advantage over Elgin. Skyler Moreno raced down the field to score and add to the team's lead.
Guillermo Avila scored Chickasha's third goal of the match, and Mantooth added his second goal to complete the scoring.
Chickasha will play U.S. Grant in one of Saturday's 12:30 p.m. semifinal matches.
