Chickasha soccer is moving on.
The Fightin’ Chicks and Weatherford Eagles needed overtime to decide the winner of Monday’s first-round match in the Class 4A postseason. Chickasha held a 1-0 lead in the second half before Weatherford found an equalizer, but the team fought through adversity and scored an OT goal to earn a 2-1 victory in Chickasha.
It did not take long for Chickasha to come up with a golden goal in the overtime period. It took the Fightin’ Chicks just over a minute to secure another playoff victory for the soccer program.
A ball sent across the box found a Weatherford player but ricocheted off of him, and the Eagles were unable to clear the ball. The ball happened to find the foot of Zane Zhidov in the box, and he made the Eagles pay by putting the ball past the keeper to give Chickasha the victory.
Before the overtime period, Chickasha had chances to score and managed to score on one of those opportunities. Chickasha’s first-half opportunities included an indirect free kick in the box, but Weatherford escaped that situation unscathed.
It was not until the second half that Chickasha took a 1-0 lead, amping up the pressure against the Weatherford defense in the process.
A ball got sent into the box, and Aaron Clift was in the right spot. He put his foot out and connected with the ball, putting it past the keeper to give Chickasha a 1-0 advantage. But Weatherford kept fighting and came up with an equalizer before Chickasha eventually secured the playoff win.
Chickasha’s win and Clinton’s win sets up a championship rematch on Thursday. The two teams met in last season’s 4A title match.
