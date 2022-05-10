The Fightin' Chicks are one win away from a title.
Two playoff victories gave Chickasha boys soccer the opportunity to host a Class 4A semifinal match, and a third victory sent the Fightin' Chicks to the state championship match. The Fightin' Chicks overcame some bad luck, 100 scoreless minutes and penalty kicks against Holland Hall in Chickasha on Tuesday and advanced to the championship.
The Fightin' Chicks hit four of their five shots and outscored Holland Hall 4-3 in the shootout to advance to the championship match. Head coach Damon Mantooth was proud of how his team overcame adversity and toughed out a win against one of 4A's top teams.
“I'm just so proud of these guys,” Mantooth said. “Our boys are full of grit, toughness and heart.”
Mantooth also talked about the team's work ethic. He knew the team was not ready to end the season.
“We've got kids who have worked so hard to get here. I think they just didn't want to let the moment go,” he said.
Chickasha was successful on its first three PKs before an unsuccessful one. But Matthew Yokum stepped up and delivered the shot that sent Chickasha to the finals.
On the other side, Chickasha keeper Raymundo Cruz continued to step up for the Fightin' Chicks. He saved two Holland Hall shots to help Chickasha advance, bringing his PK save total to five in the postseason.
Cruz saved two PKs against Elk City, and he saved another one in a 2-1 victory over Harding Charter in the quarterfinals.
“A lot of people look at him and think that he's not big enough to play the position,” Mantooth said. “You can't just a man's size by his stature alone. He's got a heart the size of a mountain.”
The Fightin' Chicks' playoff run began with a win in a shootout over Elk City. Quentin Mantooth then scored two goals in the quarterfinal win over Harding Charter.
Now, the Fightin' Chicks get the chance to go for gold.
