The Bridge Creek Lady Bobcats are heading to the postseason as a top team from a district.
The Lady Bobcats competed in District 3A-2 and came away with the district's No. 1 seed because of a tiebreaker that the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association put in place. The Lady Bobcats finished with the same district record as two other teams in the district.
Bridge Creek, Christian Heritage Academy and Harding Charter Prep all went 6-1 in district play during the regular season. Neither one of those teams went 2-0 against the other two teams, and the tiebreaker came down to marginal points.
Bridge Creek beat Harding Charter during the regular season, and Christian Heritage beat Bridge Creek. Harding Charter took down Christian Heritage during the regular season.
The Lady Bobcats had the most marginal points and captured the No. 1 seed from the district.
Bridge Creek enters the postseason with a 10-1 record on the season. The Lady Bobcats will host Mount St. Mary in the first round of the Class 3A postseason.
Mount St. Mary finished fourth in District 3A-1 and is also above .500 on the season.
The OSSAA has scheduled the first round for Monday.
