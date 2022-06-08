Two schools announced the soccer players who received All-State recognition from the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association.
Chickasha announced that five soccer players earned All-State spots, and two other players received honorable mention selections. Bridge Creek announced that two players earned All-State spots, and one player was named honorable mention.
Chickasha announced that two girls earned All-State honors, and three boys earned spots. Two Chickasha boys earned honorable mention selections.
Bridge Creek only competes in girls soccer.
All three of the area soccer teams advanced to the playoffs in their respective classes.
Chickasha competes in Class 4A, and Bridge Creek competes in Class 3A. The Chickasha boys advanced to the Class 4A state championship match, finishing as the Class 4A runners-up.
For the Chickasha girls, Chickasha announced that Brianna Alexander and Tanaya Miller both earned All-State spots. It got announced that Quentin Mantooth, Maleek Owens and Raymundo Cruz picked up All-State recognition for the boys.
Chickasha also announced that Matthew Yokum and Alfredo Solano earned honorable mention selections.
Bridge Creek announced that Emma Baker and Kaylie Jackson earned All-State spots, and it announced that Braeleigh Bills was named honorable mention.
