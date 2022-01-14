Brianna Alexander is preparing for a new adventure.
The Chickasha senior will be heading to Kansas after high school, and she will be continuing her soccer career at the next level as well. Alexander's signing ceremony took place Monday, and she will be continuing her soccer career with Allen Community College.
“I'm really excited,” Alexander said.
Alexander is excited about multiple things going forward. Monday meant a lot to her, and she is excited about starting a new journey.
“I'm excited to go to Kansas, just to see something new,” she said. “I'm excited to learn more things about soccer.”
Alexander said that she enjoys the atmosphere around the soccer program, and her enjoyment played a role in her decision.
“I like the players and the coach,” she said. “The coach really persuaded me to go there.”
But the team is not the only thing she enjoys about the college. She also enjoys what Allen is like in other environments as well.
“I also like the professors and classes,” Alexander said. “It's pretty laid back.”
Alexander has made her mark on the Chickasha soccer program. She has had plenty of big moments as the team's goalkeeper.
According to Alexander, playing keeper was a move that came from Chickasha soccer head coach Bethany Goble, and Alexander has enjoyed playing the position.
“I was on coach Goble's team, and she put me in goal. That's when I really excelled,” Alexander said.
Goble has been important to Alexander.
“She's just always been a good coach to me,” Alexander said.
By signing to play soccer at Allen, Alexander will get to continue playing a sport she started playing when she was little. She said that she has enjoyed creating bonds with other people, and she now gets to create more bonds through playing soccer.
