“I'm just really excited.”
That is how Chickasha senior Lexi Albright described being able to hold a signing ceremony at Chickasha High School on Wednesday. Albright will be continuing her soccer career at the next level, signing to play at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa.
Albright said she did have worries about getting to sign and play at the next level because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she was especially excited that she will be able to continue her career in Tonkawa.
“I've always wanted to go on and play at the next level,” Albright said.
Soccer is a sport that Albright has participated in for as long as she can remember. She said that she has always loved the team aspect of the game.
“It's not an individual sport. You definitely have to work together to be able to score,” she said.
Albright also talked about getting to play in Chickasha. She has loved getting to play with her Chickasha teammates and getting to play for coach Bethany Goble.
“Being able to grow up playing with some of the girls at Chickasha has definitely been nice,” she said. “Playing with each other has been really great.
“I've literally grown up playing for her (Goble).”
But Albright will be moving on and has found a future home in Tonkawa. Albright loved the thought of being able to play in a town like Tonkawa.
“It just seemed like a smaller community,” she said.
Albright will also have new teammates and a new head coach in Michael DuRoy. DuRoy has a history of success, and Albright cannot wait to continue her soccer career after her Chickasha career comes to an end.
“I'm just really excited to go play up with coach DuRoy up at NOC,” she said.
