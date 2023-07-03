Two University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball players and one baseball player earned All-America recognition.
The NAIA announced its list of All-Americans in June, and multiple Science & Arts players received some sort of recognition. One of those Science & Arts softball players also earned NFCA recognition and got named an All-American.
Softball
Following a season that resulted in a Sooner Athletic Conference championship (conference tournament), an NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round title and an NAIA Softball World Series appearance, multiple Drovers got named All-Americans.
From the NAIA, a pair of Science & Arts players earned first-team recognition after strong seasons for the Drovers. The pair of players made up the main battery for the team this past season.
Jaclyn Gray earned a first-team spot for the Drovers, earning the spot as a catcher. Gray recorded a .987 fielding percentage in 2023 and became a force at the plate.
Gray hit .413 at the plate with 11 home runs and 79 RBIs. The 79 RBIs broke a single-season school record and were the second most in the country.
To go alongside the NAIA honor, Gray also picked up first-team NFCA recognition as an All-American. She earned the at-large catcher spot on the team.
The added accomplishments add to a list that includes being named SAC Player of the Year.
As for Williams, she earned an at-large spot on the NAIA first team after another strong season for the Drovers that also saw her share the SAC Pitcher of the Year honor.
Williams went 24-8 during the 2023 season, ending the year with a 1.35 ERA and 252 strikeouts in 223.1 innings. Williams’ season included a perfect game and a no-hitter for the Drovers.
Baseball
As for baseball, Peyton McDowall earned a selection as an honorable mention NAIA All-American for the Drovers, who advanced to the national tournament once again.
McDowall ended the season with a .399 batting average to go along with 15 home runs and 75 RBIs. He managed to hit four home runs in a single game, hitting those in a 22-20 win over Southwestern Christian University.
