The conference tournaments are here.
The ninth-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team and 25th-ranked Science & Arts baseball team completed their regular seasons on high notes and now head to postseason play. The two teams’ postseason runs start with this week’s conference tournaments.
And both teams ended their regular seasons as two of the best teams in the Sooner Athletic Conference.
Softball
The ninth-ranked Drovers ended their regular season on a high note, earning a 10-0 victory over Langston University to head to the conference tournament on a streak. The Drovers begin postseason play on a five-game win streak.
Science & Arts did not lose a conference series during the regular season. The Drovers split a few series but never lost more than two games in a series.
And with that comes a high seed in the conference tournament. Science & Arts went 24-7 in the conference and had one conference game canceled because of the weather.
That 24-7 conference record led the Drovers to a second-place finish in the SAC and a second seed in the conference tournament. The Drovers have an overall record of 34-13.
Baseball
The 25th-ranked Science & Arts baseball team ended the regular season with a conference sweep. The Drovers went to the panhandle and took three games against Oklahoma Panhandle State University.
The Drovers dominated their opponent, outscoring the Aggies 43-7 in the series. They also put up double-digit runs in all three games.
Science & Arts picked up wins of 11-5, 12-2 and 20-0 to secure a sweep of the Aggies. Science & Arts has won four games in a row.
Science & Arts ended up going 17-7 in conference play during the regular season, winning six of its eight conference series. The Drovers also finished second in conference play and earned the second seed in the conference tournament.
Science & Arts is 31-17 on the season.
