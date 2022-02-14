The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team and baseball team competed in different states Friday and Saturday.
The third-ranked softball team went to Allen, Texas, and the team competed in the NAIA Winter Invitational. The 14th-ranked baseball team traveled to Sterlington, Louisiana, and the team competed in the Cajun Collision.
Softball
The Drovers played their first five games of the season last week and came away with a winning record. They went 4-1 in those five games and defeated another top-10 opponent in the process.
Science & Arts began its season with a win over school that competes in NCAA Division II on Friday. The University of Texas Permian Basin was Science & Arts' first opponent, and the Drovers came away with a 2-1 extra-inning victory.
The Drovers defeated Tabor College 5-2 to finish their two Friday games.
Science & Arts played three games Saturday and played No. 6 Columbia College in its first game. The Drovers earned an 8-0 run-rule victory in the battle of ranked teams.
The Drovers managed to bounce back from a loss to Baker University to pick up a 10-0 run-rule victory over Jarvis Christian College.
A pair of Science & Arts players also received recognition. The Sooner Athletic Conference named Emily Cerny its Pitcher of the Week and Amanda Moreno its Player of the Week.
Baseball
The Science & Arts baseball team also picked up a win over a ranked team, and the Drovers went 3-1 in their four games to get to 5-2 on the season.
Science & Arts' first game of the event was against 12th-ranked Loyola University New Orleans. The Drovers won that game 6-3, and they picked up a 13-6 win over Benedictine College in their second Friday game.
The Drovers bounced back from a loss to McPherson College on Saturday to pick up a 3-2 win over Cumberland University.
