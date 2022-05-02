The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team and baseball team continued to be one of the top teams from the Sooner Athletic Conference during their regular seasons.
Both the softball team and baseball team had success in conference play during their regular seasons, earning second seeds in their respective conference tournaments. Both conference tournaments take place this week.
The softball team went 28-4 in conference play during the regular season. The Drovers tied with a ranked Oklahoma City University team, but the Stars owned the tiebreaker.
The Drovers swept six of their eight conference opponents and ended the regular season with an overall record of 44-7.
The Drovers are currently ranked fifth in the country.
The baseball team went 17-7 in conference play to lock up the second spot in the conference during the regular season and the second seed in the conference tournament. The Drovers won six of their eight conference series during the regular season and ended the regular season with a 32-12 record.
The Drovers are currently ranked 10th in the country
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.