Malea McMurtrey made her mark as a freshman.
Playing her first college softball season, McMurtrey stepped up throughout the season for the Drovers and earned recognition for her work. She was one of many freshmen who played vital roles for Science & Arts during a 2023 campaign in which the Drovers won 42 games.
McMurtrey became a stalwart at shortstop during her freshman campaign and ended up getting rewarded for her defensive prowess.
The NFCA announced its nine inaugural Rawlings Gold Glove winners in June, and McMurtrey ended up taking the Gold Glove at shortstop after earning the Sooner Athletic Conference’s Gold Glove at the same position and first-team All-SAC honors for the Drovers.
McMurtrey ended the season with a fielding percentage of .969. She only committed five errors out of 159 total chances in the season and ended the season on a streak of errorless games for the Drovers.
McMurtrey did not commit a single error in the team’s final 14 games of the season, not including a forfeited game by one of the team’s opponents. The Drovers went 12-2 in those 14 games and won 12 games in a row during that stretch as well.
Offensively, McMurtrey hit .346 with 26 RBIs and 33 stolen bases.
