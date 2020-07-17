Teams at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma received academic recognition from the Sooner Athletic Conference.
The SAC recently named its Scholar Teams and handed out honors to several teams across the conference in different sports, all with a GPA of at least 3.0. USAO had seven teams receive recognition, tying with Central Christian College of Kansas and Mid-America Christian University.
Women’s track and field (3.34 GPA), women’s soccer (3.24), softball (3.20), women’s basketball (3.16), women’s golf (3.15), men’s soccer (3.09) and baseball (3.09) all received recognition from the conference.
Wayland Baptist University led the conference with 12 selections, and Oklahoma City University came in second with 11 selections. John Brown University (nine), Texas Wesleyan University (nine) and Oklahoma Panhandle State University (eight) were the schools with more selections than USAO.
Several individual athletes from USAO also earned academic recognition from the SAC.
