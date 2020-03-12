The list of suspensions and cancellations continues to grow.
Due to concerns about COVID-19, the Sooner Athletic Conference’s announcement to suspend athletics Thursday joined many announcements — within the sports realm or out of it. The conference announced that the suspension is already in place, and there is currently no set date for a return.
The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma resides in the SAC and has been impacted by the suspension.
