The list of suspensions and cancellations continues to grow.

Due to concerns about COVID-19, the Sooner Athletic Conference’s announcement to suspend athletics Thursday joined many announcements — within the sports realm or out of it. The conference announced that the suspension is already in place, and there is currently no set date for a return.

The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma resides in the SAC and has been impacted by the suspension.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you