Rush Springs has announced a plan to phase in its return to sports during the summer.
The school district’s plan includes three phases for a return to sports, beginning on Monday. Sports in Oklahoma have been on hold since the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association canceled spring activities in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The OSSAA’s plan to phase in a return to sports was rejected by its board members during a board meeting.
The first phase for Rush Springs focuses on its Summer Pride program. The program will feature three different sessions, go Monday through Thursday each week it’s held and will follow coronavirus protocols, according to the plan.
According to the plan, the first two sessions will focus on athletes from ninth grade through 12th grade. The first session will go from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will feature the boys. The session with the girls will go from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Middle school athletes (girls and boys) will go from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The second phase in Rush Springs’ plan will begin June 15. That phase will feature camps on-site for Rush Springs athletes and will allow athletes to work on their skills.
Phase 3 will begin July 6 and will feature the activities from the previous phases. According to the plan, coaches and the administration can add other activities.
Rush Springs has posted the plan on its website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.