Ninnekah senior Colby Keller has found something he is passionate about.
Keller said he has been running track since the seventh grade, but he did not become truly dedicated to the sport until he reached high school. But the experience and dedication have paid off for the athlete, who will now continue his career at the next level.
“It has been a long journey, and I’m proud of how far I have come,” Keller said.
Keller will be a Drover at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma, and the team will become a family affair. His brother Brayden is currently on the team, and running with him is an exciting thought.
"For me, it is a really exciting experience,” Keller said about signing with the Drovers. “I feel really happy because I know my parents are going to be very proud. I also know the rest of my family will be happy for me. My brother will be proud.”
Love of track
Keller has a simple reason for his love of track and field.
He is good at it.
“The real reason I love track is ... I’m good at it,” Keller said. “People can like sports and never play them or participate, but once you’re actually there, it is a whole different feeling, especially when you’re in the lead.”
Keller has become successful in events like the 200-meter dash during his time at Ninnekah, and he said that it is his best event. He even said that he set a personal record in the event during a recent meet.
Seeing things like that happen means a lot to Keller.
“It is always exciting to see improvement in myself,” he said.
He loves the 200 because it is his best event, and he is looking forward to continuing the event at the next level.
“It is my best event and probably what I will run in college,” Keller said.
But while running a lot for the Ninnekah track team, Keller has also found another love in another event that also includes jumping. He has also found a love for the long jump, and he has had success in that event as well.
Keller is always looking to improve, and the long jump has helped him find another outlet to look for improvement. That is a reason why he loves the event.
“The long jump [is] one of my favorites because it has given me more potential,” Keller said.
Choosing Science & Arts
Once Keller graduates from Ninnekah, he will be making his way north to Chickasha.
Being close to home was an important factor for Keller, but the school will provide him with other opportunities as well. He cannot wait to be a Drover.
“I chose USAO because it is close to home, my brother goes there and because of the good science classes they offer,” Keller said. "I also really like the campus and the Drover green.”
But along with the other opportunities that Science & Arts will provide, being close to home will always make Keller feel better. He knows he does not have to go far if he needs his home and family.
“It feels good to know that home is really close in case I need it,” Keller said. "I’m sure I’ll be back a lot. My parents love that part.”
Remembering Ninnekah
Competing for Ninnekah has been a great experience for Keller, and he is hoping to make one last run to leave a mark on his time with the Owls. He is hoping to make it to the state track meet later this year and maybe earn an All-State spot.
But no matter what happens, he will always remember the team, family and coaches who have been by his side.
“It will be the camaraderie that my track team has had this year and the way we cheer each other on,” Keller said. “This year, I have seen a lot of potential in myself, and I have set a goal to go to state.
“I will remember the coaches who got me here and how dedicated my parents were to always staying by my side.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.