A streak at the Washita Valley Golf Tournament is over.
Cody Burrows had won three titles in a row at the tournament, but another familiar face came out on top in a tournament that took place Friday through Sunday in Chickasha. Chad Randle entered Sunday's final round two strokes behind Burrows but managed to come away with the title after a strong showing in the final round.
In a competitive Championship Flight, Burrows entered Sunday in first place with a score of 134. Including Randle, five other players were in the 130s as the final round began.
According to scores provided by George Plummer, Randle shot scores of 68, 68 and 66 to win the tournament with a final score of 202. According to those results, Randle edged out Josiah Crews' second-place score of 203 and Burrows' third-place score of 205.
According to the results that Plummer provided, Max Stewart won the A Flight with a score of 210, beating runner-up Chris Karch and third-place finisher (in a playoff) Stephen Pouria.
According to the results, Mike Stone's score of 225 was good enough to win the B Flight over runner-up Zach Wright and third-place finisher (in a playoff) Kevin Kelly.
Jared Blanchard won the C Flight with a final score of 233. He edged out runner-up Kennedy Ishee by one stroke, and Jared Ellis finished third in the flight.
Brooks Bush ended the tournament with a score of 242 and won the D Flight. Kim Hawthorn finished second in the flight, and Kenny Howell took third in the flight.
The E Flight title went to Steven Layman and his final score of 266. Terry Eaton took second in the flight, and Ron Harris finished third.
