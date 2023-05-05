Chickasha senior Brock Barr is ready to run toward the next level.
A state qualifier in both cross and track and field during his time at Chickasha, as well as swimming, Barr has developed a passion for running. It is the passion and talent that have led him to an opportunity that will allow him to continue doing what he loves.
Barr is going to continue his running career at Cameron University in Lawton.
Barr has been running for several years, but his love of it came with the help of another sport. Basketball helped him discover a passion that remains today.
“As a basketball player in fifth grade, I was forced to run track in the offseason,” Barr said. “I fell in love with running and have been running ever since.”
And Barr does not expect to be slowing down anytime soon after signing with Cameron and holding a signing ceremony at Chickasha High School on Tuesday. Barr got to celebrate his achievement in front of friends, family, coaches and teammates.
The day was a special one. Getting to continue competing is special.
“It is extremely special because running is everything to me, and there is nothing I want more than to continue competing,” Barr said. “Cross country and track have meant so much to me over the years. I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to compete at the next level.”
When asked what competing at the next level means, Barr had one word.
“Everything.”
That is how much running means to Barr and how much his passion for running has grown since being told to run track back in the fifth grade.
Now what exactly does Barr love about running? Well, he mentioned some things.
“The feeling of accomplishment when completing a tough workout or run,” Barr said. "The feeling of getting that runner’s high during a long run is unmatched.
“I also love breaking my own personal records in all distances.”
Zach Johnson is the current head coach for cross country and track and field at Cameron. When Barr met Johnson, he felt like they had that same passion and looked at the sport in the same way.
“When I met coach Johnson, I knew he looked at running the same way I do, as a science,” Barr said.
And as Barr gets ready to leave Chickasha for a new step, he looked back on what it was like getting to compete for Chickasha High School the past few years. He has loved it.
“The last four years at Chickasha high school have been amazing,” he said. “The experience was made so special by my coaches and teammates, who have always pushed me to be the very best I could be.”
