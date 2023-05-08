Nate Timmons is taking his energy and passion to the next level.
If one were ever to wander the sideline at a Chickasha football game, one might see the energy and passion the Chickasha senior shows with his teammates. Timmons' passion, energy and hard work have helped get him where he is today.
And now, Timmons gets to compete in college.
Timmons has developed a love for powerlifting over the years, and he will continue his career at the next level after signing with East Central University in Ada. He now gets to continue doing something he loves and gets to get an education.
“It means a lot to me because I am able to go compete at the next level while I work on completing my degree,” Timmons said. “This is really special to me because I get the opportunity to fulfill my dream of competing at the college level for powerlifting.”
Timmons fell in love with ECU when he visited the school and knew that was where he wanted to go.
“I really enjoy their beautiful campus,” he said.
But Timmons also does not just want to do powerlifting, and he is not ready to end his football playing days just yet. He stated that he hopes to join the ECU football team as a walk-on to go along with being a college powerlifter.
Starting powerlifting all goes back to football and wanting to get stronger. Timmons said he has been powerlifting since the seventh grade and loves the extra competition.
“I started competing in powerlifting after wrestling my seventh-grade year,” Timmons said. “This was for me to work on getting stronger for football.
“I love competing in the meets that we go to during the powerlifting season. It lets me compete against my teammates and other teams, giving me an idea of where I am in the state.”
Timmons loves Chickasha.
He loves being a Fightin’ Chick, and he is not quite ready for his time at Chickasha to end.
He will always be a Fightin’ Chick, even as time moves forward.
“It has been wonderful,” Timmons said of his time at Chickasha. “I wish I could stay competing at Chickasha, but things have to keep moving forward.”
