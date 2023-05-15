Caleb Plemons created an opportunity.
The Chickasha senior has not looked back since beginning his powerlifting career as a Fightin’ Chick. And he has now earned an opportunity to do something he loves at the next level.
Plemons recently signed to be a powerlifter at East Central University in Ada, joining fellow senior Nate Timmons in signing with the Tigers. Plemons got to hold a ceremony in front of many supporters, and he is excited about the opportunity he has earned.
Signing to compete at the next level was a special moment.
“It means everything,” Plemons said. “I’ve worked super hard to be able to get to this position.
“I’ve dreamed about being able to compete at the next level since [I was] a kid.”
Plemons really did not take powerlifting seriously all that long ago, but things picked up during his high school career. He is now all in on the sport, and his work ethic has paid off in ways he had been dreaming of.
“I started lifting my sophomore year of high school,” Plemons said. “Fell in love with the sport my junior year and knew I wanted to take it seriously.”
As for why he chose ECU, Plemons just liked what the school and program were offering him in terms of opportunities.
"I really liked the facility and what they had to offer,” Plemons said.
Plemons is a person who likes to challenge himself, and powerlifting has provided an outlet for him to continuously challenge himself. But the sport has been beneficial for him in other ways and has also provided a calming effect.
“For me, I love being able to challenge myself by trying to do more and more,” Plemons said. “It’s also like a coping mechanism. If I’m having a bad day, I’ll go lift to clear my mind.”
And as Plemons starts a new journey at the next level, he will remember his time competing at Chickasha fondly.
"I've loved every minute of it,” he said.
