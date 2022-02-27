EDITOR'S NOTE: Names were provided.
Chickasha powerlifters recently had success at Chickasha’s home meet.
During Chickasha’s junior high meet, the boys and girls had multiple champions and several competitors in the top three. The Lady Chicks finished first in the competition.
The regional meet is this week.
Boys
Quanelius Minard, Talan Hays and Hudson Adams finished first in their weight classes. Jackson Burtschi, Kyle Wilkinson, Carson Bowen, Klayten Smith and Kamryn Lawrence all finished second.
Kaleb Venable, Marley Scott, Steven Sixkiller, Justin Cordova and Michael Blackstar all finished third.
Smith earned the heavyweight Outstanding Lifter award for the squat.
Girls
Allie Hooper, Mea Ginn and McKinsey Dougherty all captured first place. Olivia Wilson and Sydney Burtschi both finished second.
Bree Josey, Addi Ferguson and Bryn Steelman all took third place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.