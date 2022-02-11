The Chickasha Middle School powerlifting team competed at Anadarko's meet Thursday.
Seventh grade
Quanelius Minard was the 123-pound seventh-grade champion. Champion Talan Hays won a title at 198 pounds.
Kyle Wilkinson finished second at 198 pounds. Kaleb Venable took third at 198 pounds.
Eric Hodge finished third at 157 pounds, and Max Ortega ended up third in the heavyweight class.
Eighth grade
Hudson Adams was the 123-pound eighth-grade champion, and Klayton Smith became the champion at 220 pounds.
Jackson Birtche took second at 123 pounds, and Carson Bowen captured second place at 145 pounds.
Daniel Valdez (123 pounds) and Destri Newbold (181 pounds) both finished third.
Ninth grade
Slade Josey (132 pounds) and Justin Cordova (181 pounds) got crowned champions.
Zack Bashaw finished third at 220 pounds.
