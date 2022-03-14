Chickasha powerlifting had success at state.
The boys competed in El Reno last week, and a Chickasha team won a state championship in the process.
High School
The Fightin' Chicks competed and came away with a state title. The team won the title in Class 4A.
A first-place finish and two second-place finishes led Chickasha in the meet. Aidan Gonzalez led the Fightin' Chicks.
Gonzalez competed in the 275-pound division, and he won the state title in that division. He also earned the Most Outstanding Lifter Award for heavyweight lifters on the bench.
Noah Flores and Joseph Victery both finished second in their respective weight divisions.
Junior High
Seventh graders, eighth graders and ninth graders competed for Chickasha in the junior high competition.
In the seventh grade, Kylen Miller and Kyle Wilkinson each finished fourth. Marley Scott finished fifth.
In the eighth grade, Jackson Burtschi finished fifth. Slade Josey finished fourth in the ninth grade.
