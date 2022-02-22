Editor's Note: Names were provided.
The Chickasha High School powerlifting teams had a successful meet in Chickasha.
The boys and girls competed in Chickasha's Dave Tapp Invitational last week and took home hardware. Each team finished first in the tournament, and several athletes finished first in their respective weight classes.
Boys
For the boys, Chickasha had three athletes finish first during the meet. Noah Flores, Timmy Pursley and Aidan Gonzalez all finished first in their respective classes.
Ramsey Jantzen, Kanard Gonzalez, Joseph Victery and Ty Rayburn all finished second in the meet. Kayson Paukei finished third in his class, and Christian Larsen finished fifth in his class.
Individually, Aidan Gonzalez and Jantzen won individual awards. Aidan Gonzalez earned Outstanding Lifter for the heavyweights on the squat, deadlift and total weight.
Jantzen earned the award for the lightweight deadlift.
Girls
For the girls, two athletes came away with first-place finishes. Aspen Phillips and Chloe Johnson both finished first in their respective classes.
Breauna Thibodeaux-Benoit, Brook Richardson and Aubrey Hicks finished second during the meet. Alexis Wilson, Jackie Funderburk and Sadie Ampoloquio finished third.
Jaedyn Brown-Adams and Kylie Owens finished fourth in their weight classes. Kara Niedermier finished fifth.
Individually, Alli Bordwine earned Outstanding Lifter for the lightweight bench. Thibodeaux-Benoit earned the award for the squat category.
