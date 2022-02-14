The Chickasha high school boys' powerlifting team competed in Anadarko last week.
The Fightin' Chicks had multiple individual champions and had a strong result as a team. The team captured the team title for the large schools.
Joseph Victery finished first at 220 pounds by lifting a total of 1,285 pounds. Noah Flores finished first at 157 pounds by lifting a total of 1,125 pounds.
Aidan Gonzalez took first at 275 pounds by lifting a total of 1,505 pounds. Bobby Shelton ended up as a champion at 168 pounds by lifting a total of 925 pounds.
Ramsey Jantzen (157 pounds), Trevor Caveness (168 pounds), Kanard Gonzalez (181 pounds), Timmy Pursley (220 pounds) and Ty Rayburn (242 pounds) all finished second.
Kayson Paukei (157 pounds) and Christian Larsen (242 pounds) finished third. Alan Mabry (198 pounds) and Kaden Blakes (242 pounds) finished fifth.
