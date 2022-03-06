EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only. Names were provided.
Chickasha powerlifters will compete at state this week.
The regional meets took place last week for junior boys, high school boys and high school girls. There was no junior high meet for girls, so no qualifying for state was needed.
Chickasha had a large group of athletes qualify for state last week.
The girls will compete at state tomorrow. State for the boys will take place Thursday and Friday.
STATE QUALIFIERS
Seventh grade
QUANELIUS MINARD
KYLEN MILLER
AIDEN HAMIL
TALAN HAYS
KYLE WILKINSON
KALEB VENABLE
MARLEY SCOTT
JACKSON ALEXANDER
MAX ORTEGA
Eighth Grade
HUDSON ADAMS
JACKSON BURTSCHI
CHRISTIAN PARHAM
DESTRI NEWBOLD
Ninth grade
SLADE JOSEY
STEVEN SIXKILLER
CACHE WILSON
JUSTIN CORDOVA
MICHAEL BLACKSTAR
High school boys
SLADE JOSEY
NOAH FLORES
RAMSEY JANTZEN
KAYSON PAUKEI
JOSEPH VICTERY
BRANDON LEWIS
TIMMY PURSLEY
CHRISTIAN LARSEN
TY RAYBURN
AIDAN GONZALEZ
KANARD GONZALEZ
High School girls
BREAUNA THIBODEAUX-BENOIT
ALLI BORDWINE
ASPEN PHILLIPS
CHLOE JOHNSON
AUBREY HICKS
