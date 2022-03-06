EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only. Names were provided.

Chickasha powerlifters will compete at state this week.

The regional meets took place last week for junior boys, high school boys and high school girls. There was no junior high meet for girls, so no qualifying for state was needed.

Chickasha had a large group of athletes qualify for state last week.

The girls will compete at state tomorrow. State for the boys will take place Thursday and Friday.

STATE QUALIFIERS

Seventh grade

QUANELIUS MINARD

KYLEN MILLER

AIDEN HAMIL

TALAN HAYS

KYLE WILKINSON

KALEB VENABLE

MARLEY SCOTT

JACKSON ALEXANDER

MAX ORTEGA

Eighth Grade

HUDSON ADAMS

JACKSON BURTSCHI

CHRISTIAN PARHAM

DESTRI NEWBOLD

Ninth grade

SLADE JOSEY

STEVEN SIXKILLER

CACHE WILSON

JUSTIN CORDOVA

MICHAEL BLACKSTAR

High school boys

SLADE JOSEY

NOAH FLORES

RAMSEY JANTZEN

KAYSON PAUKEI

JOSEPH VICTERY

BRANDON LEWIS

TIMMY PURSLEY

CHRISTIAN LARSEN

TY RAYBURN

AIDAN GONZALEZ

KANARD GONZALEZ

High School girls

BREAUNA THIBODEAUX-BENOIT

ALLI BORDWINE

ASPEN PHILLIPS

CHLOE JOHNSON

AUBREY HICKS

