Chickasha's Alli Bordwine broke records.
Bordwine and other Chickasha girls competed at the state meet in Dickson earlier this week and had success. En route to winning a state title in the 150-pound class, Bordwine broke two state records after breaking one state record last year.
Along with the state title, Bordwine's squat of 300 pounds broke a state record. Her overall total of 760 pounds also broke a state record.
Bordwine won the state title and broke the two state records after she managed to break the bench record last year. And she was not the only top-five finisher from Chickasha.
At the high school level, Aspen Phillips finished third for Chickasha. Chloe Johnson finished fourth.
At the junior high level, McKinsey Dougherty finished third. Mea Ginn finished fifth for Chickasha.
