The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association will hold a special meeting Friday.
According to a post on the OSSAA’s website, the organization has announced a meeting to discuss summer activities and possibly getting sports going again — at least in a limited capacity. The meeting will take place Friday at 9 a.m. and will be available online for the public to watch.
The OSSAA recently told schools that they should keep their facilities closed until at least June 1 as it gathers available information about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic forced the OSSAA to cancel all spring activities and state basketball tournaments for Classes 2A through 6A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.