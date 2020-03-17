The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association remains hopeful that the state basketball tournaments for Classes 2A through 6A will get played.
The OSSAA held a meeting Tuesday to discuss OSSAA-sponsored events and possibly rescheduling those events. The organization released a statement on its website the same day saying it hopes that activities — sports or other types — can continue.
The state tournaments were postponed last week amid concerns about COVID-19. According to the OSSAA’s statement, the organization will be working with the necessary organizations to reschedule the state tournaments.
"After careful consideration, the OSSAA remains determined to make every effort to play the State Basketball Championships for Classes 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A. We will continue to work with the State Department of Education, the State Health Department, and the Governor’s office as we work to reschedule these tournaments,” the OSSAA said in its statement.
The OSSAA is also hoping that spring sports will get to continue at some point. The Oklahoma State Board of Education met Monday and agreed to close down public schools until April 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and spring sports have been placed on hold until at least that date. The OSSAA will make necessary adjustments for spring sports if the school suspension gets lifted.
“After careful consideration, the OSSAA remains determined to make every effort to play all spring activities as scheduled. Should it become necessary, the OSSAA will make adjustments to the current schedules and communicate those changes to the membership,” the organization said in its statement.
The OSSAA also said it expects to have another update on March 23 or before.
