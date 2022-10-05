The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has made a decision.
With an ever-changing landscape surrounding athletics and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), the OSSAA is jumping in. The OSSAA made a decision at its board meeting, approving NIL guidelines for Oklahoma athletes.
According to a statement from the OSSAA, students will get to earn “compensation” from their NIL, as long as they follow the proper guidelines.
“The OSSAA does not specifically prohibit students from engaging in certain commercial activities as an individual,” the statement said. “These activities, commonly referred to as name, image and likeness (NIL) will not put a student’s amateur status at risk provided the student meets all the requirements for maintaining amateur status in compliance with Rule 5, and there is no violation of rules prohibiting influencing a student to attend or remain at a member school (Rule 9).”
According to the OSSAA, students can get compensated for their NIL while following Rules 5 and 9 if they follow the following guidelines.
• “The compensation is not contingent on specific athletic performance or achievement.”
• “The compensation is not provided as an incentive to enroll or remain enrolled at a specific school.”
• “The compensation is not provided by the school or any person acting as an agent for the school.”
While seeking pay for NIL, students should also be aware of some other guidelines that the OSSAA released.
• “No 'marks' may be used, including but not limited to school logos, school name, school mascot, or any trademarked OSSAA logo or acronyms.”
• “No school apparel or equipment shall be worn which includes school name, school logo, school mascot, or any apparel displaying trademarked OSSAA logos or acronyms.”
• “No member school facility may be used for the purpose of name, image and likeness compensation.”
• “No activities in conflict with a member school’s local school district policy may be endorsed. Examples include but are not limited to tobacco or alcohol products.”
• “Collegiate level associations should be contacted for any rules regarding name, image and likeness for students participating beyond the high school level.”
According to the OSSAA, it has partnered with Eccker Sports to provided education on the subject. Per the release, Bedford Agency will also be involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.