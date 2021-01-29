Oklahoma's postseasons for high school basketball and wrestling are poised to look much different.
Fewer fans, unique schedules for state tournaments and uniform health and safety protocols headline the changes coming. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released guidelines for its 2021 basketball playoffs and wrestling postseason on Wednesday.
While the OSSAA is still exploring how it will handle scheduling for its state basketball tournaments, it will implement consistent protocols for its district games, regional games and area games. The OSSAA will expect basketball playoff host sites to adhere to its minimum mandates, but they will have the freedom to enforce stricter guidelines.
The OSSAA's minimum protocol includes required facial coverings/masks, social distancing (which extends to student groups), host sites cleaned between all contests and sessions and seating assigned to ensure capacity restrictions.
The same mandates will apply for wrestling’s regional, state and dual state tournaments.
In order for schools to properly clean their facilities in between games, the sites will clear the stands after each contest. The only exception will be for consecutive games between the same schools.
The OSSAA also reports only 10 spirit squad members will be allowed per school, and it will require the squads to wear masks at playoff basketball games.
Tickets for basketball’s district, regional and area tournaments will be available for $7. Tickets for state tournaments will be $10. Ticket holders will be able to re-enter the arena for the second game of a two-game session by presenting a ticket stub after the cleaning of the site.
Sessions will be in the afternoon and evening with the first session scheduled for 1 and 3 p.m. tipoff times. The evening session will include games at 6 and 8 p.m.
Similar to the OSSAA's football playoff guidelines, basketball teams unable to play due to COVID-19 will forfeit their spot, and their opponent will automatically advance to the next scheduled round of the postseason.
As for wrestling, tickets for regionals will be available to purchase for spectators with vouchers. Those vouchers will go to participating schools.
Oklahoma City’s State Fairgrounds Arena will exclusively sell its tickets online for the state tournament, as well as Enid’s Stride Bank Event Center for dual state, at $10 per session.
The format for wrestling’s individual and dual state tournaments will also differ.
All classes will complete their tournaments in one day, starting with the girls wrestling state tournament on Feb. 25.
The Class 4A and 5A boys state tournament will take place Feb. 26 and the 3A and 6A boys on Feb. 27, while Class 4A and 5A’s dual state tournaments will come March 12 with 3A and 6A to follow on March 13.
Each day will consist of two sessions.
