June 1 is looking like a crucial day in the world of high school sports across Oklahoma.
According to a letter sent to schools by David Jackson — executive director of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association — and a post on the OSSAA's website, the organization is asking schools to keep their facilities closed until at least June 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Even though our state has started the 're-opening' process, we feel it is important for our member school facilities to remain closed until at least June 1," Jackson said in the letter.
Jackson and the OSSAA believe that the June 1 announcement will allow for more time to make decisions based on whatever information is available.
"This will give us enough time to review data from our state and local government entities, our health-care professionals and the other national sports and activities governing bodies. Based on the information we have at that time, we could adjust the June 1 date and/or add or relax restrictions to the summer activities regulations," Jackson said.
Jackson said in the letter that the OSSAA is hoping to begin fall activities on time.
"Our focus has become doing all we can do to help preserve the opening of schools and activities in the fall," Jackson said.
The OSSAA unanimously voted to cancel state basketball tournaments for Classes 2A through 6A and all spring activities at its March 26 board meeting.
