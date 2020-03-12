The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association suspended the state basketball tournaments for Classes 2A through 6A on Thursday.
The state tournaments were to begin Thursday, but the organization announced via its website that the tournaments had been postponed due to "public health concern."
According to David Jackson — executive director of the OSSAA — all activities this weekend that are sponsored by the OSSAA have been postponed, and the organization will work on a plan to reschedule those activities.
"In light of recent information that we have received ... we have decided to postpone all OSSAA-sponsored activities for this weekend," he said during a press conference.
The OSSAA also announced that school districts are in charge of whether regular-season games get played or not.
The OSSAA's announcement comes after similar announcements across the sports landscape were made due to the growing concerns of COVID-19.
Three area teams advanced to their respective state tournaments and were going to play at different venues Thursday. The Minco boys, Amber-Pocasset girls and Tuttle girls all advanced to state.
In another announcement, the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association announced that the state powerlifting meet has been moved to April 9-10 in El Reno. The event was supposed to take place Friday and Saturday in El Reno.
