Area teams once again appeared in polls the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released Monday.
The OSSAA releases rankings in the fall for baseball, softball (Classes A and B) and volleyball. Four of the five area teams that appeared in the polls last week also appeared this week. The Cement volleyball team made a jump in this week’s Class 3A volleyball rankings.
Volleyball
Two area volleyball teams appeared in this week’s polls.
The Cement Lady Bulldogs jumped multiple spots in this week’s Class 3A poll after being ranked 15th last week. Cement came in at No. 11 this week, receiving 182 points and one first-place vote.
The Lady Bulldogs competed in Snyder’s tournament on Saturday and won a tournament title.
In Class 4A, the Tuttle Lady Tigers came in at No. 14 this week after being ranked 11th last week. The Lady Tigers earned 95 points.
Softball
The Cyril Lady Pirates are ranked and moved up in this week’s rankings.
In Class B, Cyril is in the top 10 for the second week in a row. The Lady Pirates went from No. 9 to No. 7 this week, receiving 575 points.
Baseball
Amber-Pocasset is ranked in Class A once again.
The Panthers stayed at No. 12 this week after receiving 419 points.
