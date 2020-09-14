Editor's Note: This story will be online only.
Area teams across The Express-Star coverage area appeared in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s rankings once again.
The OSSAA polls came out Monday, and two teams across multiple sports appeared in the top 10. Cement volleyball is in the top 10 in Class 3A, and Cyril softball is in the top 10 in Class B.
Volleyball
The Cement Lady Bulldogs continued their climb in the Class 3A rankings this week. The Lady Bulldogs went from No. 8 to No. 6 this week, receiving three first-place votes and 238 points.
Cement competed in Destiny Christian’s tournament Saturday and came away with a tournament title.
The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers went from being unranked to ranked 16th in Class 3A this week. The Lady Panthers received 91 points.
The Tuttle Lady Tigers are ranked 15th in Class 4A, moving down one spot. Tuttle received 107 points in the poll.
Softball
The Cyril Lady Pirates are ranked in the top 10 once again, staying at No. 7. The Lady Pirates picked up one first-place vote and 575 points this week.
Baseball
Am-Po is ranked in Class A once again. The Panthers fell two spots to No. 13, picking up 305 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.