High school sports across Oklahoma have come to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the world.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association held a meeting via teleconference Thursday and voted on the fate of spring sports and the state basketball tournaments for Classes 2A through 6A. In a unanimous vote, the board of directors approved the cancellation of the state tournaments and spring sports.
The OSSAA's decision came after the Oklahoma State Board of Education held a meeting Wednesday and approved the closure of school buildings for the remainder of the school year, also canceling extracurricular activities.
While a majority of teams had started their spring seasons, the state basketball tournaments were originally scheduled for March 12-14 and were suspended indefinitely on March 12. Three area basketball teams advanced to state after making postseason runs.
The Amber-Pocasset girls advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2012. The Tuttle Lady Tigers advanced to state for the second time in three seasons, and the Minco boys made it to state for the second season in a row.
The OSSAA was hoping to complete the state tournaments after the suspension. The organization was also willing to make necessary adjustments for spring sports after the State Board of Education originally approved the closure of public schools until at least April 6.
Other than basketball, the cancellation impacts baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, golf, soccer and spring football.
