Oklahoma schools will have extra time available for sports this summer.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association held a vote to eliminate this summer’s dead period at a board meeting Tuesday. Without discussion, the board approved the suspension by a 14-0 vote.
The OSSAA felt there was no need for a dead period in 2020 due to a long layoff. The OSSAA had to cancel sports in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Given the circumstances that our students were under at the end of the spring, we felt like the dead period … probably takes away from what we’re trying to accomplish,” David Jackson — executive director of the OSSAA — said.
Before the unanimous vote, the dead period was going to last from June 27 to July 5. The OSSAA’s first dead period took place during the summer of 2019.
Fall sports
The OSSAA is also remaining optimistic about fall sports.
Jackson said that the association is planning on fall sports going on as scheduled. He also said that the OSSAA will present a plan to the board about what will happen if COVID-19 impacts sports in the fall.
The board also unanimously approved the OSSAA's 2020-21 calendar, adding a footnote that changes could happen because of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.