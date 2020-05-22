Prep sports are making a comeback in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association proposed a plan to phase in a return to sports to its board members in a special meeting Friday. The board rejected the plan by a vote of 7-6, meaning that summer activities are OK to go on without any of the COVID-19 guidelines presented in the proposal.
The OSSAA’s proposal consisted of three phases, set to begin June 1. Phase 1 was the main issue talked about by the board members via Zoom with hundreds of viewers. One of the things questioned was whether Phase 1 should end earlier than the date mentioned in the proposal.
David Jackson — executive director of the OSSAA — told The Oklahoman’s Cameron Jourdan that activities can begin before June 1, and the school districts can decide when to open and their own guidelines for activities. The schools will be following the OSSAA’s blue book rules.
Phase 1 would have lasted from June 1 to June 28 if the proposal passed, but Rick Pool of Kiowa brought up June 15 as a possible date for the first phase to come to an end. Pool also motioned to approve the plan and take another look it at the OSSAA’s next board meeting June 9. Guthrie's Mike Simpson seconded Pool's motion.
In the revised plan, the OSSAA would have allowed one-on-one instruction — plus strength and conditioning — during Phase 1. Team practices would not have been allowed in that scenario.
Under the OSSAA’s plan, Phase 2 would have gone from June 29 to July 31. The organization planned for the third phase to start Aug. 1.
The dead week period — which starts near the end of June — remains in place for the summer unless the OSSAA approves a change to that schedule. The dead week period will begin June 27 and end July 5.
