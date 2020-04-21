Next year's state wrestling championships will be historic.
The OSSAA held an exhibition for girls at last year's state wrestling championships and decided it was time to move forward, starting next season. In a unanimous vote via teleconference at Monday's board meeting, the OSSAA approved the addition of a female wrestling division at next season's state championships.
David Jackson — executive director for the OSSAA — talked about last season's exhibition during the meeting and believes growing the sport will not take long at all.
"From all indications, we know the exhibition went well," Jackson said. "Other indications are that it's going to take no time to grow female wrestling in our state."
Todd Goolsby oversees wrestling for the OSSAA. He stated that the numbers for the exhibition were strong, and the event did not slow down any of the other wrestling taking place in Oklahoma City.
"It didn't slow the process in any way, shape or form," Goolsby said. "I think it all went well."
Following the numbers and strong reviews about the exhibition, Goolsby stated that the OSSAA felt like the next step was to go ahead and sanction wrestling for girls across Oklahoma. He also believes the sport will continue to grow in the future.
"We just feel like it's time to just move forward (and) sanction it," Goolsby said. "I think that we will see continued growth moving forward."
