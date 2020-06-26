special section featured
OSSAA amends policy amid pandemic
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has amended a plan dealing with health concerns and other emergencies.
The OSSAA held a special board meeting Thursday to discuss what will happen if the COVID-19 pandemic forces interruptions of play during the school year. By a unanimous 12-0 vote, the board approved the amended plan.
David Jackson — executive director of the OSSAA — has said that the plan is for fall sports to go on as scheduled, but there is still plenty of uncertainty with COVID-19. Cases have begun to surge again, and Jackson knows that the OSSAA and school districts have to be prepared.
Under the old policy, a school being closed resulted in a forfeit.
Under the plan, school districts should try to reschedule postponed games without any impact on the postseason, but they may choose to cancel those games if there is not an option to play at a later date.
For games that will have an impact on postseason play — such as district games in football or softball (2A-6A) and other sports later down the line — the plan states that schools should try to come to an agreement on rescheduling within 48 hours of the original contest date.
The plan also mentioned tiebreakers. Tiebreakers — such as won-loss percentage without marginal points and head-to-head results — will be in play if games impacting the playoffs cannot be rescheduled. Ties could also be determined by lot.
According to Jackson, the school districts will have to make several decisions on their own. According to the amended plan, Jackson will have the authorization to come up with a plan if a governing body makes a decision that forces postseason play to be interrupted.
Austin Litterell
Recommended for you
