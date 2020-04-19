The Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association recently released lists of honors.
The OGBCA recently recognized athletes for their performances on the court and in the classroom. The OGBCA ended up recognizing three area players from two schools.
Alex’s Maddy Morris added another honor to her list within a span of just a few days, earning all-district honors for her play as a senior. The OGBCA named her to the Small West team after the Grady County Conference named her to the conference’s first team.
The Lady Longhorns started the season with nine wins in a row and ended the season with 17 victories. Alex defeated Waurika for a district title and ended its season at the regional tournament.
The OGBCA recognized two players from Tuttle, naming Kenzie Fallis to one of the all-region teams and honoring Megan Lewis for academics. As a senior, Fallis earned the honor of being named to the Middle West team.
The Lady Tigers advanced to the Class 4A state tournament for the second time in three seasons in 2020 and ended up finishing the shortened season ranked ninth in Class 4A. The coronavirus pandemic ended up causing the cancellation of every state tournament and spring sports.
