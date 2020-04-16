A couple of area coaches recently received recognition from the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
Chickasha and Tuttle each had one coach honored by the OCA in its list of Region 5 awards. The list of awards was recently released, and the OCA recognized Chickasha swim coach Yvonne Kennedy and Tuttle wrestling coach Matt Surber.
Kennedy was named Coach of the Year for swimming from Region 5.
Under Kennedy, Chickasha had its fair share of representation at the Class 5A state swim meet this past season. Chickasha had representation in three relay events and three individual events.
Surber was named Coach of the Year for wrestling after another dominant season for the Tigers.
The Tigers rolled through the Class 4A dual state tournament, outscoring their three opponents 206-15 en route to their 11th state title in a row at dual state.
The Tigers also won their 12th team title in a row at the Class 4A state tournament, rolling to the state championship behind nine first-place finishes. Eleven Tuttle wrestlers advanced to the finals at state.
