All-State baseball players will have the chance to play again.
The Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association announced it will be holding its games in July and announced a location for the games. The OBCA will hold the games July 18 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
The OBCA named four area players to the Middle West All-State team and scheduled the middle school game for 5 p.m. Austin Albright (Chickasha), Ryan Duncan (Tuttle), Ryley Cross (Tuttle) and Bryce Madron (Blanchard) all earned All-State recognition and the opportunity to play another high school game.
The Oklahoma Coaches Association was originally supposed to hold its All-State activities in late July but canceled all events due to the coronavirus pandemic. The OBCA no longer holds its events during the OCA's convention after a vote last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.