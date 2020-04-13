Four area basketball players (boys) received recognition from the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association.
The OBCA released its Region 5 All-District team, voted on by head coaches. Minco, Tuttle and Amber-Pocasset had at least one player named to the team. According to a press release from the OBCA, the region consists of 54 schools.
Am-Po senior Skylar Croskey was named to the team after another strong season for head coach Aaron Garrett and the Panthers. Croskey helped lead the Panthers to 21 wins and a Class 2A regional tournament consolation championship appearance his senior season.
The Panthers finished the season with a record of 21-9.
Two Minco players were named to the team after a run to the Class 2A state tournament for the second season in a row. Juniors Cooper Shirley and Nick Burchfield each earned recognition for the Bulldogs.
Led by head coach Cache Hill, Class 2A No. 6 Minco advanced to the state tournament with a win over No. 2 Cashion and owned a record of 23-4 before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Minco was going to play No. 4 Howe in the Class 2A state quarterfinals before the cancellation.
Tuttle senior Levi Houck was named to the team. Led by head coach Bryan Merritt, the Tigers finished this past season with a record of 18-10 and a top-10 ranking (No. 9) in Class 4A. The Tigers advanced to the area tournament, beating Elgin before being eliminated by Cache.
The team also includes Mojo Browning (Purcell), Ben Emmert (Norman High), J.J. Francis (Comanche), Sam Godwin (Southmoore), Jordan Thompson (Southmoore), Kalub Hunt (Newcastle) and Josh Martin (Community Christian School).
