The Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association handed out honors to players across the state last week and honored familiar faces from the area.
Four area players in Class 4A earned All-State recognition. Chickasha, Tuttle and Blanchard all had at least one player earn a spot on the Middle West All-State team.
Chickasha had one player earn a spot on the roster at the pitcher position. Austin Albright earned the roster spot for the Fightin' Chicks.
Albright struck out 16 batters in eight innings during a game against Newcastle, allowing just two hits and no earned runs in a 2-1 victory over the Racers. Albright also had a hit on offense during the team's victory.
Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to cancel the season, Chickasha had two victories.
Ryley Cross (catcher) and Ryan Duncan (outfield) both earned All-State recognition for the Tuttle Tigers. Under head coach Breck Draper, Tuttle was undefeated before the cancellation. Tuttle was 6-0 on the season when the announcement came.
Blanchard's Bryce Madron earned a roster spot in the outfield to go along with Duncan.
The OBCA also named the four players to the Class 4A West All-Star team. Tuttle's Triston Truelove also earned a spot on that roster.
Other classes
Area baseball players in other classes also earned recognition from the OBCA. The OBCA named those players to their respective All-Star rosters from the west.
Three Amber-Pocasset players earned recognition in Class 2A. Luke Jones, Gehrig Tointigh and Chandler Brittain all earned All-Star recognition for the Panthers.
Two Dibble players also earned All-Star recognition in Class 2A. Colton Hager and Carson Bunce both earned All-Star spots for the Demons.
In Class B, Nick Smith earned All-Star recognition for the Verden Tigers.
