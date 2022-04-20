The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball and baseball teams are in rare company.
With the baseball team moving up to No. 10 in the latest NAIA rankings and softball sitting at No. 5, Science & Arts can say it is one of the few schools in the country with baseball and softball teams both ranked in the top 10. In fact, only one other NAIA school can say the same thing.
And the other school is also in Oklahoma. Oklahoma City University is the only other NAIA school in the same group, and its teams are both in the top five.
Science & Arts baseball sat at No. 12 in the country before moving up two spots to No. 10 this week. The softball remained at No. 5 in the country after being ranked fifth in the NAIA's poll that got released April 6.
The two teams have combined to win 22 games in a row. The softball team has won 12 games in a row, and the baseball team has won 10 games in a row.
The softball team is 39-6 on the season and 23-3 in the Sooner Athletic Conference. Baseball is 29-8 on the season and 14-4 in the SAC.
